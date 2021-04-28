Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $373.22 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.61 and a 200-day moving average of $357.67. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

