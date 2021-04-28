loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rowe assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

