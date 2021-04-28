Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 43.42 ($0.57).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.01 ($0.59) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 45.73 ($0.60). The firm has a market cap of £31.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.68.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders have bought 330,720 shares of company stock worth $13,888,993 in the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

