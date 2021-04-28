Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann Sells 4,296 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $275.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.99 and its 200 day moving average is $249.76. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Littelfuse by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $31,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

