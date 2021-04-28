Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann Sells 4,296 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $275.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.99 and its 200 day moving average is $249.76. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Littelfuse by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $31,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Littelfuse Company Profile
Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
