Linde plc (LIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Linde stock opened at $288.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $292.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

