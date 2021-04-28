Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $863.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

