Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LECO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $129.92. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $130.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $68,602,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.