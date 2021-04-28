Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LBS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 58,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,541. The firm has a market cap of C$272.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Life & Banc Split has a 52 week low of C$3.46 and a 52 week high of C$9.06.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

