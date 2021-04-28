Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of LBS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 58,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,541. The firm has a market cap of C$272.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Life & Banc Split has a 52 week low of C$3.46 and a 52 week high of C$9.06.
Life & Banc Split Company Profile
