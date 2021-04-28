Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Short Interest Update

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LDDAF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 11,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Lida Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Get Lida Resources alerts:

About Lida Resources

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Lida Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lida Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.