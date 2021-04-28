Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Short Interest Update

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of LDDAF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 11,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Lida Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
About Lida Resources
