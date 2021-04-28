Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LTRPB traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 8.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

