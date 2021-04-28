Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

LBRDK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $157.90 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 295,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 215,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.