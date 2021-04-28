Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $201.35

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.35 and last traded at $201.35, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

