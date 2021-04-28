Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $147,304,079.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $950.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

