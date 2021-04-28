LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on LENSAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

