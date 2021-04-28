Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. ICAP upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.76. The stock had a trading volume of 210,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.