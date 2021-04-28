Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,216 SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,375,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,090,000 after buying an additional 159,649 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000.

KOMP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.78. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $76.76.

