Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,282,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $83.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,759. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93.

