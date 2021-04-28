Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Up 1,171.4% in April

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,171.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. 1,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $32.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

