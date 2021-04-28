Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $271 million-$271 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.50 million.

LAZY stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $265.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

