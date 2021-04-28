Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $271 million-$271 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.50 million.

LAZY stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $265.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.