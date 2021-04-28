Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

