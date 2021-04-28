Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,337,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,764,577.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,081.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after buying an additional 817,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,430,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.