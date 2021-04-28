Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 3,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $910.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.