Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Earnings Results

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

LBAI traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,682. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

