LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.59 million-$30.65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LAIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of LAIX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. 534,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.90. LAIX has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

