LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $51.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $47.50 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

