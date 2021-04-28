Ladder Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,022 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 515 call options.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

In related news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $679,440. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,314,000 after purchasing an additional 653,860 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

