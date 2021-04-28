Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Shares Up 0.3%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRNTY. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Krones alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.