Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Knowles (NYSE:KN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of KN opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -530.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after buying an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $18,610,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $7,120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

