Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) PT Raised to $7.75 at Knight Equity

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Knight Equity from $6.75 to $7.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Knight Equity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.14% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS KHTRF opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

