Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) PT Raised to $7.75 at Knight Equity

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Knight Equity from $6.75 to $7.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Knight Equity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.14% from the stock’s current price.
OTCMKTS KHTRF opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $5.60.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.