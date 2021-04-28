Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.24-1.34 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.71, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.