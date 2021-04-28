Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.41

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and traded as low as $19.04. Kirin shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 18,655 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNBWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

