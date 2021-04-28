Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 836.4% in April

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 836.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 21,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,302. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

