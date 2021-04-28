Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.00

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 35.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04.

About Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.