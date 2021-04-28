Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.