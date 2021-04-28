Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.84. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.78 and a one year high of C$19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

