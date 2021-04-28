Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.84. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.78 and a one year high of C$19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?

Dividend History for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.