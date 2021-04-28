Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Short Interest Up 1,238.5% in April

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 1,238.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Kidoz stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 19,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $110.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of -0.72. Kidoz has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter. Kidoz had a negative net margin of 256.31% and a negative return on equity of 185.18%.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

