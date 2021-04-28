Keystone Law Group’s (KEYS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

KEYS stock opened at GBX 673.40 ($8.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Keystone Law Group has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The firm has a market cap of £210.60 million and a P/E ratio of 56.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 629.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 544.86.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

