Keystone Law Group’s (KEYS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
KEYS stock opened at GBX 673.40 ($8.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Keystone Law Group has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The firm has a market cap of £210.60 million and a P/E ratio of 56.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 629.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 544.86.
Keystone Law Group Company Profile
