Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.09.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.12. 10,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

