Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Down 2.3%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.38 and last traded at $61.56. 3,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 124,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,639.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

