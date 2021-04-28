Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €62.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €59.20 ($69.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 45.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.04. Befesa has a 12-month low of €26.80 ($31.53) and a 12-month high of €63.80 ($75.06).

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.