Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $23.56

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $25.00. Kelly Services shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

