Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $23.56

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $25.00. Kelly Services shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.90.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.
Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.