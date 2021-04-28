Keeler Thomas Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 4.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.