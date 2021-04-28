KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.78

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 1555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

