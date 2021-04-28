Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $107.57, but opened at $113.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $113.19, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

KRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.09.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,413,500. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

