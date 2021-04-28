Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KARO. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

