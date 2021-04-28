Karen Wood Buys 170,000 Shares of Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) insider Karen Wood bought 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$496,740.00 ($354,814.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Djerriwarrh Investments

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

