Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 419.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $299.42 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $304.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.25. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

