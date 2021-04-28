K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Up 10.7%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) shares rose 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.00 and last traded at C$45.00. Approximately 121,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 528% from the average daily volume of 19,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.85 million and a P/E ratio of 126.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

