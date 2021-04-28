Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKAYY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of TKAYY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 45,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,704. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.