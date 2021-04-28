Jupiter (JUP) One Day Volume Tops $4.72 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00061495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00274315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.65 or 0.01036044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.67 or 0.00734396 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,639.68 or 0.99901858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars.

